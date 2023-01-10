Guwahati: Team India is facing Sri Lanka in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The T20I series against Sri Lanka was won by Team India. Shubman Gill and India captain Rohit Sharma opened the batting for the Men in Blue side. Although, Ishan Kishan, who had scored a double century, making him only the fourth Indian to accomplish the feat was dropped from the playing 11.

Ishan’s inability to play is understandable, but the wicketkeeper recently stated in an interview that he is prepared to play in all three formats. He also said that getting 200 runs against Bangladesh was very important to prove to his critics that he is not limited to T20Is only.

“I’ve always considered myself as someone who can play one-day cricket. People used to look at me as a T20 player because of my big hits, my attacking approach. But the double century I scored in Bangladesh was very important because I wanted to prove that my skillset is not just limited to the shorter format and people started reckoning me for both the formats,” said Kishan during an interview with senior cricket journalist Vimal Kumar.

“As per my knowledge I may not be in the talks for Test, but that format too is equally important like T20I and ODI,” he added.

He also talked about the importance of playing test cricket and his willingness to represent country in that format. He said “As you know after slamming the 200 against Bangladesh, Jharkhand had match within a day gap. So if I didn’t give importance to Test, I would have taken rest and prepare for the white ball series against Sri Lanka. But I traveled straight to Ranchi to play the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala. So it’s not necessary that you can only play T20s if you have the reputation of hitting big sixes. The hundred that I scored for Jharkhand came in 192 balls.”

“Everyone has their own process and it also depends on how the coach and selectors look at you. They also need to take care of the workload management. But if you ask me I’m ready to play for India in three formats. And it’s not that I’ve to put in extra effort for it, I’ve scored plenty of runs in red-ball cricket,” Ishan added.