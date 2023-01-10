Guwahati: Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will play Sri Lanka in the first of three one-day internationals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. After being rested for the T20Is, big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul will be joining the team again.

Rohit Sharma on the eve of the first one-day international attended a press conference and answered lots of major questions like Bumrah being ruled out of the ODI series vs SL, the Team’s preparation, and possible playing 11 speculations.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma interacting with an young cricket fan from Assam in Guwahati. Adorable Moments!@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Nyzc4D9fHg Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) January 9, 2023

However, the Indian skipper’s video interacting with a young fan has taken over the internet. In the video, Rohit Sharma can be seen approaching the young kid who was waiting to meet him. He burst into tears after watching Rohit Sharma in front of him.

Rohit then interacts with the kids and even pulls his cheeks in a playful manner. The kid later wipes his tears and gets a big smile due to Rohit’s extremely kind gesture. The video is going viral all over the internet. Fans are really loving the gesture from Indian skipper and praising him for it.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.