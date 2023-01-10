Guwahati: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is facing Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first. Team India’s playing 11 didn’t include the double centurion of their previous one-day international game, Ishan Kishan, and the centurion of the last match and no.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Fans have stormed Twitter and are questioning BCCI and Rohit Sharma’s decision for dropping them. However, Team India got a great start from their openers as they joined 75 runs in the first 10 overs of the batting powerplay.

#Surya …..Agar 100 Maroge to rest milegi……Apko pta nai tha kya. Amandeep Sharma (@amansharma6723) January 10, 2023

KL rahul over Surya kumar yadav!!! Indian and our reservation system!!#INDvSL Vaibhav Mishra (@VaibhavVarun80) January 10, 2023

Rohit even spoke about this in the press conference that Ishan Kishan has played extremely well but it would be wrong to take away the spot from Shubman Gill as he has done nothing wrong and has been a consistent performer in the 50-over format.

@bhogleharsha why not play Kishan up top and allow the team to play Surya instead of Rahul while having Iyer in the team ? #askharsha Rishi Goyal (@Goyal_Rishi1) January 10, 2023

Surya could not get the spot as Rahul is the wicket-keeper batter in the team and Iyer has performed well in the format too. This is a situation of having your hand full with great assets so some of them have to sit out. Although, fans are not taking this lightly and are openly criticizing the decision.