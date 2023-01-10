IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest To Score 12,500 Runs In ODI History

New Delhi: Virat Kohli was in his element in the first of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. Having come into bat after a brilliant 143-run opening stand between captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Kohli didn’t take long to get his eye in and continued with the same momentum after Gill took the long walk back to the dressing room.

The star India batter completed his 65th half-century with a strike-rate of more than a run-a-ball and in the process became the fastest man to record 12,500 ODI runs in the history of the game. The 34-year-old was also the fastest to record 12,000 runs in ODIs earlier, going past Sachin Tendulkar who took 300 innings to achieve the feat as compared to Kohli’s 242 innings.

Regarded as one of the greatest player to have taken the field in the ODIs, Kohli has had a dry run with the bat in hand in the last of couple of years – simply by his standards. With signs of coming back into form last year in the Asia Cup 2022 and taking it to the next level in the T20 World Cup 2022, the King has certainly arrived.

The World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in India later in the year and Kohli’s form will keep India in good stead ahead of the quadrennial event. India are sitting pretty in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, thanks to Kohli’s onslaught and some brilliant batting from Rohit and Gill as the hosts eye a score in excess of 400.