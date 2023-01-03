IND vs SL 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Wearing a more settled look than the Hardik Pandya-led Indian team, Sri Lanka have got “some experience” to call the shots in the first T20I here on Tuesday, said visiting side skipper Dasun Shanaka. The series against Sri Lanka will mark a regime change with Pandya leading a new-look side without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul among others. IND vs SL 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Captain-Vice Captain Fantasy Cricket Hints, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST January 03, Wednesday. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I: India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Hints, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7 PM IST January 03 Wednesday |India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I – Dream11 Team, Best players list IND vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Playing XI, India Dream11 Team Player List, Sri LankaDream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs Sri Lanka.

TOSS: Toss between India and Sri Lanka 1st T20I will take place at 6.30 PM IST January 03

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Lahore

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Keepers Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan(VC)

Batsmen Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Shubman Gill(C)

All-rounders Hardik Pandya , Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik.

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya , Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka , Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

