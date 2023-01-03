Mumbai: Hardik Pandya-led Team India would is all set to take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the first T20I match of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav is set to compete in his first assignment for the Men in Blue side as their deputy in charge.

Mumbai has a rich heritage of producing many great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. Former Mumbai Coach Vilas Godbole believes India’s vice-captain for the T20Is Suryakumar Yadav is made from the same mold and is just as special as those cricketing greats.

“He was very talented then too, now we can argue that he should have played for India earlier but the way he came back was remarkable. I saw him playing reverse sweeps to medium pacers. I have seen (Sunil) Gavaskar-(Sachin) Tendulkar closely but never saw someone so special,” Vilas Godbole is quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Godbole said Surya reminded him of legendary Vijay Manjrekar and said “He (Vijay Manjrekar) carried that arrogance and confidence while batting. The best players set the tone of the game. They know where the bowlers are going to bowl. This is the hallmark of a great batsman. Gavaskar had it, Tendulkar had it, and now I can see it in Surya. They know where the bowler is going to bowl. Surya is more dangerous, as he can hit behind the wicket too,”

Suryakumar Yadav had a splendid 2022 as he became the no.1 batter in the shortest format of the game. He scored 1164 runs with an astonishing strike rate of 187.43. He would like to continue his performance more as this time he would be playing as India’s vice-captain.