Mumbai: Hardik Pandya, the India captain for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka and who is expected to take over the role on a permanent basis on Monday assured the young players on his side that he “will back them to the core and will give them all the support that they need to excel” for the national team.

Pandya will be leading a new-look Indian team in the three-T20I series against Sri Lanka starting from the first match at the Wankhede on Tuesday, which will not have the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, all of whom have been rested following the tour of Bangladesh.

It is a totally different squad from the one that Rohit Sharma led to the semi-finals against England with only Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel from the playing XI that lost the semis being retained. The selectors have bought in players like Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, and Sanju Samson and will be looking forward to seeing how they cope with the challenge.

Hardik Pandya attended a presser prior to the first match and talked about their approach. He said they are not looking for any sort of revenge but would keep the visitors in a tight position. He said “We are not looking to settle anything, just want to play good cricket. But yes I ensure they will feel that they are playing India in India. So we don’t need to go and sledge them, our body language is enough for them to feel intimidated, which we will do.”

“All the players who took the game away in Asia Cup are the ones I’m looking forward to stop,” he added.