India's limited-overs squad led by Shikhar Dhawan, featuring as many as six uncapped players, arrived in Colombo from Mumbai for their four-week-long tour which will feature six white-ball games against Sri Lanka, starting July 13. Senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared an Instagram story captioned: "Touchdown, Sri Lanka, Colombo." With regular skipper Virat Kohli and the red ball side, currently touring England, Dhawan will have pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy. <p></p> <p></p>The Dhawan-led team will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in the island nation. The BCCI had named a 20-member squad for the Sri Lanka tour that has all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal from the senior lot. <p></p> <p></p>Young guns like Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and rookie pacer Chetan Sakariya expectedly feature in the side that also has two wicket-keeper batsmen in the young Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. <p></p> <p></p>A day prior to the departure, Dhawan had said that this was "a nice blend of experience and youth." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">India National team led by Shikhar Dhawan, arrived in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series &#x1f6ec; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SLvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SLvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/gw1KD6271r">pic.twitter.com/gw1KD6271r</a></p> <p></p> CricTwig (@crictwig) <a href="https://twitter.com/crictwig/status/1409502166637703169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 28, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>According to the Sri Lanka Cricket website, the Indian team will be in room quarantine from June 29 to July 1 and then there will be phased out training from July 2 to 4 and subsequently team training from July 5. <p></p> <p></p>They will also play intra-squad simulated games for a better idea. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Off to &#x1f1f1;&#x1f1f0;&#x1f60d; <a href="https://t.co/nTBazqTRGN">pic.twitter.com/nTBazqTRGN</a></p>&mdash; Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) <a href="https://twitter.com/surya_14kumar/status/1409404678270451713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 28, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p><strong>India Squad:</strong> Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Net Bowlers:</strong> Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.