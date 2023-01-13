Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan's Stunning Dance Moves India's win against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India won two matches in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. After winnings the first match in Guwahati by 67 runs on Tuesday, January 10. Men in Blue won the second match in Eden Garden (Kolkata) by four wickets to take a 2-0 lead. In the second match KL Rahul was the top scorer with an unbeaten 64 runs from 103 balls.

The whole stadium was jam packed by the overjoyed fans. Many of them were hoping to watch Virat Kohli hitting sixes but unfortunately that didn’t happen, Kohli got out for just four runs from nine deliveries. The right-handed batter was coming into this game on the back of scoring two back-to-back ODI centuries, but at the Eden, he failed to entertain the cricket-mad crowd with his wonderful stroke play.

Even though he was not able to score in the match but he made sure that the spectators do not go without a Virat Kohli memory. After India’s win in the second match, he entertained the fans present at the stadium with his stunning dance moves. The former captain was later on joined by the wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

A video of both the star’s dance moves is going viral on internet.

While Virat has featured for India in both matches of the series so far, Ishan has warmed the bench in both games.