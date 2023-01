IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: Cricket Fraternity And Fans Praise Axar Patel's Valiant Half-century Knock

Brilliant half-centuries by Axar Patel and Suryakumar and their blazing 91-run partnership went in vain as India failed to recover from early setbacks and lost to Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

The star allrounder Axar Patel smashed 6 sixes and two boundaries in his brilliant 31-ball 65 before his departure in the final over and Suryakumar Yadav (51) and Shivam Mavi (26) dragged India from a hopeless position to a situation where they needed 21 runs off the final six balls.

However, in the end, the task was too stiff for the Gujarat batter who played some sensational shots including three sixes off successive deliveries in the 14th over. Dasun Shanaka got him out in the final over as India’s hopes ended.

Oh Baapu shu vaat che @akshar2026 ? Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 5, 2023

Fans are praising Axar Patel for his valiant efforts till the end. Although, his efforts did go in vain but he kept the Indian hopes alive till the very last over. Team India lost their first four wickets in the first five overs but Axar, Surya, and Mavi carried the team from there to almost victory.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 206/6 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 52, Dasun Shanaka 56 not out, Charith Asalanka 37, Pathum Nissanka 33; Umran Malik 3-48, Axar Patel 2-24) beat India 190/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 51, Axar Patel 65, Shivam Mavi 26; Dasun Shanaka 2-4, Kasun Rajitha 2-22, Dilshan Madushanka 2-45) by 16 runs