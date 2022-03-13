Bengaluru: Virat Kohli has always been a Royal Challengers Bangalore player through and through and his love and dedication for the IPL side is evident of the fact that he has been with side since the inception of the cash-rich league. In India’s 2nd Test at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium on Saturday, Virat Kohli gave another reason for the RCB fans that why they should love their star batter even more.

A true expert when it comes to engaging the crowd, King Kohli pulled out his red vest under his Team India jersey and teases RCB fans, which left the entire crowd in the stadium in exuberance. Red and Gold are the patent colors of the IPL side and the former RCB skipper knows how to engage their loyal fans.

He was seen having a gala time on the ground as he had a great time with the crowd on the 1st Day of the Day/Night Pink-Ball Test.

Former India skipper scored 23 off 48 deliveries in the first innings as India were bundled out for 252. Currently the Lankan Lions trail by 166 runs with the loss of six wickets. It has been over two overs now as his hunt for a 71st international hundred continues. His last century came in the longest format of the game in the Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick-off their 2022 campaign against Punjab Kings under new captain Faf du Plessis on 27th March at DY Patil Satdium in Navi Mumbai.