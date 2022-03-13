Bengaluru: Virat Kohli is a true entertainer of the game and no cricketer drives the crowd inside the stadium like he does. In the 2nd Day/Night Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday at Bengalauru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, the former RCB captain did what he does best.

India were playing at Bengaluru’s home den and Sri Lanka were batting at that time. The Bengaluru fans who have witnessed many innings of the duo of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli tear apart opposition at this very ground in the IPL, kept on chanting the former South African cricketer’s name. Kohli was fielding at slip and got to hear the chants and responded it by mimicking his former teammates’ one of his signature attacking shots. The fans loved the way how King Kohli embraced the situation.

In that very day, RCB announced another South African in Faf du Plessis as the new skipper for the 15th edition of the IPL.

India batting first were bundled out for 252 runs with Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama scalping 3 wickets each. Shreyas Iyer was the pick of the batters for the Men in Blue as he fell short of a hundred by 8 runs 92(98). Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant played supporting knocks of 31 and 39 respectively.

Presently the visitors are struggling at 86/6 with Niroshan Dickwella and Lasith Embuldeniya at the crease for the Lankan Lions. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami picked 3 and 2 wickets each in Sri Lanka’s 1st innings so far.