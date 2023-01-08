New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Team India defeated Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third and final T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium to win the three-match T20I series 2-1. Suryakumar Yadav was the hero of India’s victory after smashing a blistering 112 runs unbeaten knock.

However, the Men in Blue’s bowling was exceptionally well two as they bowled out the Lankan Lion on the score of 137 runs. Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler for Team India with 3-20, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2-30), Hardik Pandya (2-30), and Umran Malik (2-31) picked two wickets each and Axar Patel also got one wicket.

Arshdeep Singh received a major lash-out from former cricketers and fans as he bowled 5 no-balls during his two-over spell in the second T20I. He was returning to the side after a small hiatus and was not in rhythm.

The hug and Happiness of Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh after won the T20I series against Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/hzSl6eFggV CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 7, 2023

However, he not only picked his rhythm but also grabbed three wickets in the final T20I. He did bowl 3 wides in the first over but still managed to make a great comeback for the side.

The spell was extremely crucial for Arshdeep Singh as he would like to carry this confidence in the ODI series. The fans have lauded the bowler and shut out his haters for trolling him on one bad outing.