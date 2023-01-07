Rajkot: Hardik Pandya-led Team India would take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I match of the series at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The T20I series is currently leveled at 1-1 after the Lankan Lions defeated the Men in Blue in the second T20I by 16 runs.

Dasun Shanka’s allround performance was the key reason behind Sri Lanka’s victory. He not only smashed the fastest T20I half-century by a Sri Lankan batter in just 20 balls but then went on to bowl the final over and successfully defended the target and also grabbed two wickets in it.

Team India’s performance overall hasn’t been that remarkable. The top order has failed to give the team a start in both matches. The pace attack wasn’t impressive either in the second match. The team faced lots of criticism and received some suggestions from former cricketers.

One such advice came from former Indian Cricketer Wasim Jaffer who suggested Team India replace Shubman Gill with Ruturaj Gaikwad in the playing 11. He during a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo said “I think Ruturaj Gaikwad should get a chance. He has scored a lot of runs (in domestic cricket). He was outstanding in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, hasn’t been in great touch in the previous two matches. He has been disappointing. I will be tempted to play Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has been warming the benches for quite some time now.”

He also said to back Arshdeep Singh so it doesn’t hit his confidence much. “In the bowling department, I will back Arshdeep Sinch even though he had a forgetful day (in the 2nd T20I). You need to back him in this situation so that his confidence doesn’t take a further hit. Apart from the one change in the batting department, I don’t see any other changes in the XI,” he added.