New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav smashed his 3rd T20I century and helped his side not only earn a 91 runs victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium but also win the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Surya’s range is outstanding ? #INDvSL Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 7, 2023

Team India managed to keep their winning streak in the home T20I series alive. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav led the side full of youngsters from the front and helped them perform exceptionally well and demonstrate their potential.

What a knock @surya_14kumar! Time to put him in test cricket! #SKYscraper pic.twitter.com/tvvoRTXEwp Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 7, 2023

Surya’s century against Sri Lanka is also his third and the second fastest by an Indian batter. All of Surya’s centuries are part of the top 5 fastest centuries by an Indian batter. His remarkable and consistent performance in the shortest format of the game is commendable and his arsenal of shots and the ease he plays them is what makes him so extraordinary.

Not many people have batted as well as this in their dreams. #SuryakumarYadav Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 7, 2023

The whole cricket fraternity is awestruck by Surya’s knock and is praising him. The former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir praised his knock and demanded that Surya should be given an opportunity in red ball format soon.

Imagine Suryakumar Yadav debuted 6 years ago. Would he be as good or has a debut at age 30 worked in his favor? Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 7, 2023

Virat Kohli posted a story on his Instagram for Suryakumar YadavMa and congratulated him. Many more huge names like Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Aakash Chopra, and Harsha Bhogle praised the fantastic knock from Surya.