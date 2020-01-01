Former skipper Angelo Mathews on Wednesday returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting in Guwahati on January 5. The 32-year-old all-rounder made a comeback to the team after a 16-month absence from the shortest form of the game.

Mathews played his last T20 International against South Africa in August, 2018, when he led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket win. However, he failed to impress the selectors during his short stay at the crease as he went back to the pavilion for a duck after facing three balls.

Besides Mathews, explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and top-order batter Kusal Mendis also feature in the squad.

Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement that the 16-member squad will be led by veteran pacer Lasith Malinga.

Among bowlers, the visitors have picked four pacers and three spinners. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga likely to play the role of the premier spinner, the other slow ball bowlers included in the squad are Lakshan Sandakan and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Malinga, on the other hand, continues to spearhead the pace attack. Lahiru Kumara and Isuru Udana will play the supporting role.

Initially, fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep was included in the squad but he will now make way for seamer Kasun Rajitha after sustaining an injury during practice sessions.

The squad will leave Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Sri Lanka Squad: Lasith Malinga (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.