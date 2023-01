IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for India Tour

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SL 2023:

TOSS: The match toss between India & Sri Lanka will take place at 01:00 PM IST

Start Time: 15 January, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs SL My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill

All-Rounder: Axar Patel, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga(vc)

Bowler: Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs SL Probable XI

India (IND): Shubman Gill, HH Pandya, Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, KL Yadav, M Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (SL): A Fernando, C Asalanka, MNK Fernando, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, K Mendis, K Rajitha, L Kumara

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.