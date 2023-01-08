Rajkot: Hardik Pandya’s Team India defeated Dasun Shanak-led Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third and final T20I of the series at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium and won the T20I series 2-1. Suryakumar Yadav smashed his 3rd T20I century and was the hero of Team India’s victory.

Umran Malik was one of the youngsters that shined during the bilateral series. He was the highest wicket-taker with 7 scalps in front of his name; two of them came in the final T20I. He played a significant role in restricting SL to 137 runs and India’s massive 91 runs victory.

Umran’s hype has been extremely on top ever since his IPL days. His ability to bowl ripper fast deliveries is what separates him from the rest. He also holds the record for the fastest delivery (155kmph) bowled by an Indian bowler that he bowled during the T20I series vs SL. Wasim Jaffer has praised Umran for constantly improving himself and honing his skills.

“I thought he has improved considerably. Since I saw him in the IPL, I thought he will always be expensive in this format because he doesn’t have too many variations or slower balls. When you bowl at 145-150 clicks, sometimes you have to beat the batters with the lack of pace as well,” said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo.

“Anything that comes with pace, goes out of the ground, as the batters are smart enough to use that pace. But his line and lengths have improved considerably. He’s also got that wicket-taking ability. He has been expensive in the games, but he has picked up crucial wickets. So, he has shown considerable improvements since I saw him in the IPL,” he added.