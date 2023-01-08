Rajkot: Suryakumar Yadav heroically contributed to India’s 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot by scoring an astonishing century. This was his third century in T20Is, and it came at a very important time because the series was tied at 1-1 and Team India needed to win this game at all cost.

Surya has been praised by the entire cricket community for his knock, consistency, and arsenal of extraordinary shots. He consistently demonstrates why he is deserving of his position at the top of the T20I ranking at the moment.

Due to his 360-degree approach and an endless arsenal of extraordinary shots, Suryakumar Yadav is frequently compared to legendary South African batter AB de Villiers and some even compare his valiant approach to the ‘Universal Boss’ Chris Gayle.

However, former Pakistan Cricketer Dinesh Kaneria put Surya above AB and Gayle. “The new Universe Boss is Suryakumar Yadav-the beast. Now, what can I tell about this lad, even before I have said that a player like Suryakumar comes once in a lifetime. The innings which he played today, scoring 112 off 51, no one can replicate that. You can speak about ABD, Chris Gayle but even these two look pale in front of Surya. He has already eclipsed them and has taken T20 cricket to a whole new level,” said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.