Hardik Pandya Names Indian Player Who He Wanted To Be Part Of Team In 2020 Itself

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya is leading Indian team in T20I cricket against Sri Lanka. The Gujarat Titans star became part of the leadership group following his success in IPL 2022 and made his captaincy debut in the T20 series against Ireland. He has also become part of the leadership group in ODIs and replaced KL Rahul as the vice-captain for the series against Sri Lanka. Pandya is tipped to lead Team India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

With a lot of crucial players absence Hardik Pandya is all set to lead team India against Sri Lanka assisted by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20I series. The right-handed batsman made his T20I debut in 2021 and has become the vice-captain in such a short period.

During a press confrence Pandya praised Suryakumar and revealed that he wanted him in Team India in 2020. As per him, the number 1 ranked T20 batsman was late in making his India debut.

“I have said in the past for Surya that he played international cricket late. I was always keen from 2020 for him to be a part of the Indian team. But, unfortunately, he was not. So, God gave him what he did not get in the past. He played late but, yes, he got exactly what he would have got earlier as well. I can only wish all the best and I hope he continues the run for the Indian team and flourishes more in life and scores more runs. For me and my side, Surya has been fantastic,” Pandya said.

Hardik believes Yadav can be a very important player in Tests as well, and has the ability to change the momentum and the situation.