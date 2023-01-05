IND vs SL: Jitesh Sharma’s Old Clip Of Getting Hit-Wicket & Still Batting Goes Viral After India Call-Up

New Delhi: Jitesh Sharma got his maiden India call-up for the second and third T20I against Sri Lanka after Sanju Samson was ruled out of the series due to a knee injury. Jitesh received the call-up on the back of a brilliant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 season where he scored 224 runs at a strike rate of 175.00 in ten matches.

While there is every reason for Jitesh to be happy, there is an old clip of the Indian cricketer that went viral on social media after the 29-year-old was named as a replacement for Samson. The weird incident that took place during a domestic game between UP and Vidarbha in 2013, mostly went unnoticed by everyone in the field, including the umpires.

The Vidarbha and Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter can be seen going for a pull against an attempted flipper off Piyush Chawla and almost fell on the stumps. A closer look at the video suggests that the bails were dislodged by his foot, leaving the leg-stump bent.

In June 2014, I received a clip on WhatsApp from a friend. Don’t ask who. It was the era before select domestic #cricket games were streamed on OTT platforms. It was cut through BCCI’s own six-camera set-up pic.twitter.com/hEDemoZMen Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 4, 2023

The non-striker, who had called for a single went to the striker’s end and placed the bails on the stumps without anybody noticing and even straightened the stumps. The partnership continued. Although it is highly unlikely that Jitesh Sharma would go on to make his debut for India in the upcoming series, but his selection has come on the back of some consistent performances in domestic circuit.

Jitesh will possibily look back and think that he was lucky that day but his India call-up has nothing to do with luck but only performance.