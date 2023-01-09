Rohit Sharma & Jasprit Bumrah Return: 8 Players Who Will Make Comeback In Indian Team With ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: After staring 2023 with a T20I series win over Sri Lanka in the first week of new year. Team India will face the Dasun Shanka-led side in the three-match ODI series now. The 50-overs matches will take place in Guwahati on January 10, Kolkata on January 12 and Thiruvananthapuram on January 15. There are eight changes in the India’s ODI team from the T20I squad. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah are among the players who are back in ODI team whereas players like Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi are not in ODI team.

Here’s a list of eight players who will make a comeback in Team India for ODI matches against Sri Lanka:

Rohit Sharma: Skipper Rohit Sharma has recovered from the finger injury and he is back to lead the team in three ODIs. His last game for India was way back on December 7 against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli: Apart from Rohit, former skipper Virat Kohli is also included in the ODI team. He missed the T20I matches last week. Virat’s last ODI appearance for India was on December 10 and in that match he scored his 72nd hundred in international cricket.

KL Rahul: India’s captain in the last ODI match that team played in 2022, KL Rahul is also included in 50-over squad. But with the return of Rohit and Hardik Pandya’s promotion as his deputy, KL Rahul is no more the team’s vice-captain.

Shreyas Iyer: Iyer was India’s leading run getter in 2022. He was surprisingly not selected for T20I matches, but is back in the ODI team. In 2022, apart from being the overall leading run scorer, he made most runs in ODIs as well.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep won Player of the Match award in 1st Test against Bangladesh last month but was shockingly dropped from the team for the second match. He will make his comeback in the ODI team.

Mohammed Siraj: Like Kuldeep, Siraj was also part of Indian team in Test series against Bangladesh but was not selected in T20I team. He was India’s leading wicket taker in ODIs in 2022 and will hope to continue the same show in 2023.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is making a comeback after more than three months. His last appearance for India was way back in September 2022 against Australia. He played the last two T20Is but then got ruled out of South Africa series and T20 World Cup as well due to a back injury. He was not selected in the team initially but was roped back in on January 3.

Mohammed Shami: Shami last played for India on November 10 in Adelaide against England during the 2nd semifinal of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He was selected for Bangladesh tour initially but was then ruled out due to a shoulder injury.