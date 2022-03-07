Mohali: After winning the first Test in under three days, India and Sri Lanka would now head down south to Bengaluru for the second and final Test. While one would have thought that the interest levels would dip after the one-sided affair in Mohali, that is not the case. As per a report in The Indian Express, tickets for the first two days of the Pink Ball Test has already been sold out. The report states that around 10,000 tickets went up for sale (online and offline) and they’ve all been purchased.

Only 50 per cent capacity crowd would be allowed to enter the Chinnaswamy stadium for the day-night match. That is the call taken by the Karnataka State Cricket Association as part of covid prevention measures.