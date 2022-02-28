Dharamshala: Ravindra Jadeja did not bowl in the third and final T20I versus Sri Lanka on Sunday at Dharamshala. While that raised eyebrows, the star all-rounder explained why he did not roll his arms over. Jadeja explained the idea was to give as much match practice to Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav.

“The plan was to give Bishnoi and Kuldeep some match practice today, that’s the reason I didn’t bowl,” Jadeja said after the 3rd T20I.

“I have worked hard at the NCA, the trainers there were helpful, that was my preparation for the T20Is and the upcoming Tests,” he added.

With it being a dead-rubber, it did not matter he bowled or not as India won the match by six wickets to complete consecutive whitewashes.