<strong>Dharamshala:</strong> Ravindra Jadeja did not bowl in the third and final T20I versus Sri Lanka on Sunday at Dharamshala. While that raised eyebrows, the star all-rounder explained why he did not roll his arms over. Jadeja explained the idea was to give as much match practice to Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav. <p></p> <p></p>"The plan was to give Bishnoi and Kuldeep some match practice today, that's the reason I didn't bowl," Jadeja said after the 3rd T20I. <p></p> <p></p>"I have worked hard at the NCA, the trainers there were helpful, that was my preparation for the T20Is and the upcoming Tests," he added. <p></p> <p></p>With it being a dead-rubber, it did not matter he bowled or not as India won the match by six wickets to complete consecutive whitewashes.