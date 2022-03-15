<strong>New Delhi: </strong>India continued their dominance on home turf as they romped to a fourth consecutive series whitewash in a span of four months as Rohit Sharma and Co won the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Monday by a margin of 238 runs. Premium spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin who took 6 wickets in the Day/Night Pink-Ball Test became the first cricketer in the history of ICC World Test Championships to scalp 100 wickets. <p></p> <p></p>In the ongoing cycle the Rajasthan Royals off-spinner have taken 29 wickets in just 7 matches and took his overall tally to 100 in just 21 matches. In the previous 2019-21 cycle, Ashwin ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker with 71 wickets in 14 matches as his side lost to New Zealand in the inaugural Final of the World Test Championships. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;&#x1f410; THE GOAT! Skipper Rohit mentioned Ashwin as one of the all-time greats of the game and who can disagree with his statement? <p></p> <p></p>&#x1f4f8; Getty/ BCCI <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavichandranAshwin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavichandranAshwin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BharatArmy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BharatArmy</a> <a href="https://t.co/ypVk7n6j70">pic.twitter.com/ypVk7n6j70</a></p> <p></p> The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) <a href="https://twitter.com/thebharatarmy/status/1503654816823713792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In the previous Test, the former CSK and Punjab Kings cricketer etched his name into the history books by becoming the second highest wicket-taker for Team India in Test cricket. He broke Kapil Dev's record of 434 Test scalps. <p></p> <p></p>He currently is at 8th position in the all-time list of most Test wickets. He has a total of 442 wickets in 86 matches. As far as the active players are concerned, he occupies the third position after James Anderson (640) and Stuart Broad (537). <p></p> <p></p>In the current WTC cycle bowling statistics, the 35-year old stands at 6th position.