Dharamshala: Ever since taking over as captain for India, Rohit Sharma has not put a foot wrong. After whitewashing the West Indies, India is ready to do the same for Sri Lanka. On Saturday, India to cruised to a seven-wicket win in the second T20I versus Sri Lanka. During the second T20I, Ravindra Jadeja – who recently made a comeback to the side – looked in ominous touch as he smashed a breathtaking 45* off 18 balls to take India over the line.

“I would like to thank Rohit because he trusts me and believed in me that I could go out there and score runs for my country. So hopefully I will try whenever I will get an opportunity in the future, I will try and give my best. Play according to the situation and win games for India,” Jadeja said.