<strong>Dharamshala:</strong> Ever since taking over as captain for India, Rohit Sharma has not put a foot wrong. After whitewashing the West Indies, India is ready to do the same for Sri Lanka. On Saturday, India to cruised to a seven-wicket win in the second T20I versus Sri Lanka. During the second T20I, Ravindra Jadeja - who recently made a comeback to the side - looked in ominous touch as he smashed a breathtaking 45* off 18 balls to take India over the line. <p></p> <p></p>"I would like to thank Rohit because he trusts me and believed in me that I could go out there and score runs for my country. So hopefully I will try whenever I will get an opportunity in the future, I will try and give my best. Play according to the situation and win games for India," Jadeja said. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f5e3;&#xfe0f;&#x1f5e3;&#xfe0f; Would like to thank <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> for backing me: <a href="https://twitter.com/imjadeja?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imjadeja</a> &#x1f50a;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Paytm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Paytm</a> <a href="https://t.co/rnfSMGoVwN">pic.twitter.com/rnfSMGoVwN</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1497646476897689600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>