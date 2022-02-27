Dharamshala: India has been in terrific form since Rohit Sharma took over as captain. Unfair to say that because – India has been tested at home and not abroad. But, the Rohit-led team has won 11 consecutive T20I matches and is on the cusp of equalling a world record. If India wins the third and final T20I at Dharamshala on Sunday, India would equal Afghanistan and Romania for the most consecutive T20I wins.

With the seven-wicket win on Saturday, Rohit became the most successful T20I captain at home venues. Rohit has now led the team to 16 wins in 17 matches – which is tremendous. That also places him above England’s Eoin Morgan and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. Among Indians, Rohit has got three more victories than former skipper Virat Kohli.