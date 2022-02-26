New Delhi: Rohit Sharma has already got his name in the history books of the shortest format of the game when he piped New Zealand batter, Martin Guptill to become the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket. But now he has another record to chase on Saturday when India take on Sri Lanka in the penultimate T20I at Dharamshala.

Sharma who is on a winning spree as skipper in the limited format of the game is now just one win away of claiming most number of wins as captain in T20Is at home turf. As of now he is currently tied with the likes of England’s Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson, who all has 15 wins. Rohit achieved it in 16 matches so far.

A win today for the Men in Blue, will guarantee the hosts a 11th successive win under the leadership of the Mumbai Indians captain and a third consecutive series victory for the Men in Blue, since Sharma become a full-time skipper of the team. In the international level, Rohit has a phenomenal record of 22 wins in 24 matches as the captain in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit also has a chance of completing 1000 runs as T20I skipper as he is only 19 runs short of the feat. He’ll be the fastest Indian skipper to do it, beating the likes of Virat Kohli (30 innings) and MS Dhoni (57 innings).

Sharma scored a well-made 32 ball 44 in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka, as he his now the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is with 3307 runs.