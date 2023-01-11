Guwahati: India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka by beating them by 67 runs in the first ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday with the help of Virat Kohli’s 45th ODI century, captain Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill’s fifty.

India took early control and set the tone for a significant total with an opening stand of 143 between Rohit, who struck 83 off 67 balls, and Gill, who scored 70 off 60 deliveries. After that, Kohli smashed his second ODI ton in a row and scored 113 runs, hitting 12 fours and a six, taking advantage of two breaks to help India reach an unlikely 373/7. The Men in Blue restricted SL on 306 runs.

Virat Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s few records in the match. He smashed his 45th ODI century and became the second only batter to reach this record after ‘God of Cricket’. It was also his 20th century in a single nation which is also the joint-most number of centuries by a player in a single nation. This record was previously solely held by Sachin Tendulkar but after Virat’s ton against Sri Lanka, he equaled that record too.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Virat Kohli for his magnificent knock and praised him. He tweeted ” , (Keep performing like this, Virat. Keep India’s name flying high) Splendid batting performance by the top order! #INDvSL @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ShubmanGill.”