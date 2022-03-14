Bengaluru: Team India did it again for a fourth consecutive time within a month as Rohit Sharma and Co inflict yet another series whitewash as the hosts romped to 230-run victory over the Lankan Lions of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Monday.

This was India’s fifteenth consecutive series victory at home since losing to England in December 2012. With this victory the Men in Blue are the only side in the world to have achieved this feat, the second best being 10 consecutive series victories far behind than India’s tally of 15.

India’s former cricketers from Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag hailed Rahul Dravid’s men for the outstanding victory.

Sachin tweeted, ‘#TeamIndia‘s pink, white & red ball form at home this season has been outstanding. Congratulations on a good win.’

#TeamIndia‘s pink, white & red ball form at home this season has been outstanding. Congratulations on a good win. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/5QxOa3hIXk Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2022

‘Dominating performance by India. Pant and Bumrah…Fire hai Fire. Brilliant knocks from Shreyas in both innings and it was always going to be difficult for Sri Lanka’, Virender Sehwag wrote.

Dominating performance by India. Pant and Bumrah…Fire hai Fire 🔥. Brilliant knocks from Shreyas in both innings and it was always going to be difficult for Sri Lanka. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7qr7QgyzWX Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2022

VVS Laxman was all in praise for Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Harbhajan Singh also congratulated the Indian side for the amazing victory.

Clinical series win for India. Shreyas Iyer was a treat to watch in both innings, Rishabh Pant was at his entertaining best and Bumrah showed his class again. For Sri Lanka,Karunaratne fought valiantly but it was always going to be an uphill task. Congratulations @BCCI #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/9NtMqEdgt0 VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 14, 2022