<strong>Bengaluru: </strong>Team India did it again for a fourth consecutive time within a month as Rohit Sharma and Co inflict yet another series whitewash as the hosts romped to 230-run victory over the Lankan Lions of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>This was India's fifteenth consecutive series victory at home since losing to England in December 2012. With this victory the Men in Blue are the only side in the world to have achieved this feat, the second best being 10 consecutive series victories far behind than India's tally of 15. <p></p> <p></p>India's former cricketers from Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag hailed Rahul Dravid's men for the outstanding victory. <p></p> <p></p>Sachin tweeted, '#TeamIndia<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">'s pink, white &amp; red ball form at home this season has been outstanding. Congratulations on a good win.'</span> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a>'s pink, white &amp; red ball form at home this season has been outstanding.</p> <p></p>Congratulations on a good win. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a> <a href="https://t.co/5QxOa3hIXk">pic.twitter.com/5QxOa3hIXk</a> <p></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1503364356037246977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">'Dominating performance by India. Pant and Bumrah...Fire hai Fire</span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">. Brilliant knocks from Shreyas in both innings and it was always going to be difficult for Sri Lanka', Virender Sehwag wrote. </span> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Dominating performance by India. <p></p>Pant and Bumrah...Fire hai Fire &#x1f525;. <p></p>Brilliant knocks from Shreyas in both innings and it was always going to be difficult for Sri Lanka. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a> <a href="https://t.co/7qr7QgyzWX">pic.twitter.com/7qr7QgyzWX</a></p> <p></p> Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) <a href="https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1503353023321452547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>VVS Laxman was all in praise for Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Harbhajan Singh also congratulated the Indian side for the amazing victory. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Clinical series win for India. Shreyas Iyer was a treat to watch in both innings, Rishabh Pant was at his entertaining best and Bumrah showed his class again. For Sri Lanka,Karunaratne fought valiantly but it was always going to be an uphill task. Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a> <a href="https://t.co/9NtMqEdgt0">pic.twitter.com/9NtMqEdgt0</a></p> <p></p> VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) <a href="https://twitter.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1503348920872685568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a huge win by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> against Sri Lanka, registering their 15 consecutive series win against them! Great job boys...keep it up! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a></p> <p></p> Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) <a href="https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1503358808009363460?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>