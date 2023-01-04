New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson, in all likelihood, will miss the second T20I against Sri Lanka scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Thursday, January 5 2022, due to a knee injury that he sustained while playing the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Samson has not travelled with the team and has stayed back in Mumbai, where he will undergo a knee scan to determine the extent of the injury. Samson picked up the injury while trying to take a catch at mid-off in the first over of the Sri Lankan innings.

Although Samson failed to hold on to the catch, in his attempt to grab the ball, he had hurt his knee and the BCCI medical team is closely monitoring him. Samson continued to take the field and it was only after the match came to an end, the 28-year-old felt some discomfort in his knee.

Although Samson is doubtful to start the second T20I, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is available for selection. Arshdeep was ruled out of the first T20I due to an illness and Shivan Mavi took his place, who had an impressive debut with a four-wicket debut.

With Arshdeep available for selection, it would be interesting to see if Hardik Pandya opts to make a change or goes with the same winning combination that helped India clinch the first of the three-match T20I series.

Having lost the first T20I, Sri Lanka would look to make a strong comeback, failing which India will win the series.