New Delhi: After Deepak Chahar ruled out from the T20I Series against Sri Lanka, it has been learned that star batter, Suryakumar Yadav has been sidelined due to an unrevealed injury according to a report by Cricbuzz.

Suryakumar Yadav had an excellent series against the West Indies, emerging as the Player of the Series and is unknown for the time being, the reason of the injury. The Mumbai Indians batter trained with the side in Lucknow as build-up to the series.

Yadav scored a match-winning 65 of 31 deliveries in the 3rd and final T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens to guide India to a 3-0 whitewash over the Windies. In the first T20I he scored an important 34 off 18 to help the Men in Blue chase down 158.

Chahar is ruled out and will complete rehab at NCA. The CSK pacer hobbled off the ground, holding his hamstring in the final T20I as he failed to bowl the second over of his spell.

Replacement is unlikely to happen for both Chahar and Bumrah due to the bio-bubble security and India have to deal with a 16-member squad for the series.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I in Lucknow, followed by the 2nd and 3rd match at Dharamsala on Feb 26 and 27 respectively.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.