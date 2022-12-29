New Delhi: BCCI announced Team India’s squad for the upcoming home ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the man in charge for the T20I series and Suryakumar Yadav has been given the post of vice-captain IN T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav talked about being appointed as the vice-captain and said “It (vice-captaincy) wasn’t expected, but the way the past year has been for me, I can say that it’s like a reward for me. I’m feeling very good about it, and I’m really looking forward to it. I closed my eyes and asked myself, ‘Is this a dream?'”

“My father forwarded the (team) to me because he’s always on social media. Then, we spoke to each other. He also sent me a small message: ‘Not to take any pressure and enjoy your batting,'” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav has performed exceptionally well in the shortest format of the game in the year 2022. He became the no.1 T20I batter and scored the most T20I runs in 2022. He scored 1164 runs 34 matches with an average of 46.56.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka

T20I: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.