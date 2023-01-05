Pune: Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium.

He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon by the BCCI Medical Team has advised rest and rehabilitation.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as a replacement for Samson, the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday. He will be a cover for Ishan Kishan for the next two games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

“Samson has stayed back in Mumbai to get some scans,” said a BCCI source.

“Yes, Jitesh is joining the team. He has been rewarded for his performances for Punjab Kings in the IPL,” the source added.

Sanju Samson posted a picture of him on Instagram with a message stating “All is well

Z u Zoooon.”

The Indian stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya commented a red heart emoji and Indian star opener Shikhar Dhawan commented “Get well soon bro” with a smiley emoji.

Hardik Pandya-led Team India is set to compete against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Men in Blue side came out victorious in the first match in a thrilling final-over clash.

The injury to Samson might provide an opportunity for Rahul Tripathi to make his debut. Consistent IPL performer Tripathi has traveled with the squad for a while but is yet to get a game.