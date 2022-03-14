<div class="inews"> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bengaluru, March 14: </strong>Four fans of former India skipper Virat Kohli has been arrested for clicking selfies with the Royal Challengers Bangalore star as they breached security in the ongoing 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the police confirmed it on Monday. <p></p><p class="title"><span style="font-size: 16px">According to police, an FIR has been filed against them in the Cubbon Park police station limits. The accused fans -- one from Kalaburagi and the others from Bengaluru -- will be produced before court.</span></p> <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><div class="full-article"> <p></p><div id="fullarticle" class="full-article-details">They have been booked for trespassing and violating security protocols. The accused ran towards Virat Kohli all of a sudden, slipping past the security personnel to take selfies with the cricketer at around 10.15 pm on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Though Virat obliged his fans, their misadventure has landed them in trouble. <p></p> <p></p>The incident happened at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on the second day of the D/N Test between India and Sri Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>The Cubbon Park police took them into custody immediately. Two of the accused are said to be minors. <p></p> <p></p>Bengaluru is the second home for the Indian cricketer as his actress wife Anushka Sharma is from the city. The fans in Bengaluru have a special bond with Virat as he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.</div> <p></p><div><em><strong>(With Inputs From IANS)</strong></em></div> <p></p></div>