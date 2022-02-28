Mohali: After a much-deserved break, ex-India captain Virat Kohli was back at training on Sunday at the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali. Preparing for the upcoming Tests versus Sri Lanka, Rishabh Pant and the other Test specialists joined Kohli at the training session. Kohli had a light session of batting in the nets before doing a few laps as per The Times of India.

Apart from Kohli and Pant, the others who joined training were Ravichandran Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, and KS Bharat.

Meanwhile, the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka would be played behind closed doors. But, the second Test, which would be played in Bengaluru would have 50 per cent capacity crowd for the day-night Test.