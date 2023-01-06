Axar Patel Hilarious Reaction After Rahul Tripathi's Strange Celebration Creates Confusion

New Delhi: India played it’s second T20I of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday (January 5). First time after more than 6 years Sri Lanka defeated India in a T20I match in the home ground. The Islanders beat India by 16 runs after posting 206 runs.

In the second T20I, Indian bowlers failed to impress by their performance. All three pacers that India used on Thursday conceded runs at an economy rate of more than 12 runs per over. Even though India suffered a defeat, Axar Patel had a memorable day on the field. His performed excellently for India with the bat, made 65 runs from just 31 balls and with the ball as well, he picked up two wickets for 24 runs in four overs. He dismissed Pathum Nissanka (33) and Dhananjaya de Silva (3).

After taking Sri Lankan opener Nissanka’s wicket the 24-year-old was caught at the long-on by debutant Rahul Tripathi. It was a routine catch, but Tripathi didn’t anticipate it nicely and hence fell to the ground after taking the catch. He then made a gesture that left everyone confused after legitimacy of the catch.

Here is the viral video of Axar’s reaction which is going viral all over internet

Talking about the match, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka continued his ace form against India and played another memorable knock, which fortunately this time came to his team’s rescue. The all-rounder top-scored for Sri Lanka by making an unbeaten 56 runs from just 22 balls.