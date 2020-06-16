IND vs SMI Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Indiska CC vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s IND vs SMI at Marsta Cricket Club: Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stokcholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska F reningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which gets underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Indiska CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club

IND vs SMI My Dream11 Team

Darshan Lakhani (captain), Dipanjan Dey (vice-captain), Suhas Murali, Avinash Donagre, Pratik Sankhe, Imran Khan, Gurvinder Singh, Chandrakant Shelar, Swapnil Kale, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Sachin Hiremath

IND vs SMI Squads

Indiska CC: Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

Stockholm Mumbai Indians: Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar

