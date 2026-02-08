IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 records: From Netravalkar’s nightmare to Suryakumar overtaking Kohli, full list

Which record did Suryakumar Yadav break to leave Virat Kohli behind? From Netravalkar’s costly spell to India’s historic winning streak.

Surya Kumar yadav

India and the United States faced off in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav played a match-defining knock of 84 not out off 49 balls (10 fours, 4 sixes), rescuing India from a top-order collapse and achieving several major records in the process.

Suryakumar Yadav breaks three big records, Overtakes Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 became the second-highest score by a captain on debut in T20 World Cup history. He surpassed Babar Azam’s 68* (against India in Dubai, 2021) and trails only Chris Gayle’s 88 against Australia (The Oval, 2009).

The India captain also completed 1000 runs as T20I captain, becoming the fourth Indian to achieve this milestone after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni.

Additionally, Suryakumar now holds the record for the most Player of the Match awards in T20Is (17), overtaking Virat Kohli (16).

Team India overtakes South Africa for consecutive wins record

With this victory, India extended their winning streak in the T20 World Cup to nine consecutive matches (spanning 2024â€“2026), surpassing South Africaâ€™s previous record of eight straight wins in 2024.

Saurabh Netravalkar registers the most expensive spell in T20 World Cup history

USA left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar had a forgettable outing, conceding 65 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket. This is now the most expensive spell in T20 World Cup history, surpassing Sanath Jayasuriyaâ€™s 0/64 against Pakistan (Johannesburg, 2007).

Shadley van Schalkwyk Records USAâ€™s Best Bowling Figures in T20 World CupShadley van Schalkwyk claimed 4/25 in four overs, registering the best bowling performance by a USA player in T20 World Cup history. The previous best was 3/30 by Nosthush Kenjige against Pakistan in 2024.

He also became only the second bowler from an associate nation to take three wickets in a single over against a full-member team in the T20 World Cup, following UAEâ€™s Karthik Meiyappan (against Sri Lanka, 2022).

India’s third-lowest powerplay score in Home T20Is Since T20 World Cup 2024

India managed only 46/4 in the powerplay. This is the third-lowest powerplay score by India in home T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

It was also the fourth instance in T20 World Cup history where a full-member team lost four wickets in the powerplay against an associate nation.

Abhishek Sharma joins unwanted debut duck list

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck on debut. He became the fifth Indian batter to suffer a golden duck in his first T20 World Cup innings, joining Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Hooda.

Second instance of left-handed opening pair for India in T20 World Cup

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma opened together as a left-right combination. This was only the second time in T20 World Cup history that India used two left-handed openers, the first being Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan in 2012.

Overall in T20Is, India have previously seen Shikhar Dhawanâ€“Parthiv Patel and Ishan Kishanâ€“Rishabh Pant as left-handed opening pairs.

These records highlight both the brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav and the fighting spirit shown by USA, who made the defending champions work hard despite the final 29-run margin.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/