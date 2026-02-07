IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar & Siraj shine as India secure win despite early collapse

India beat USA in T20 World Cup 2026 opener. Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 off 49 rescues from 77/6 collapse.

Suryakumar Yadav & Mohammed Siraj shine as India beat USA by 29 runs

Defending champions India secured a hard-fought 29-run victory over the United States in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A opener at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 off 49 balls and Mohammed Siraj’s sharp opening spell proved decisive despite a top-order collapse that left India reeling at 77/6.

Suryakumar’s masterclass rescues India

Suryakumar Yadav produced a veteran rescue act, blending patience and aggression to score 84* (49 balls, 10×4, 4×6). Dropped on 15, he anchored the innings after India slumped to 77/6 in the 13th over and 128/7 after 18 overs. His late surge yielded 34 runs in the final two overs, including 21 off Saurabh Netravalkar in the last, lifting India to a competitive 161/9.

The 36-year-old played 360-degree shots and understood the two-paced Wankhede surface better than anyone, farming the strike and punishing anything loose. His knock was the cornerstone of India’s recovery from a horror start.

USA’s bowlers dominate early

South Africa-born Shadley van Schalkwyk starred with 4/25, dismantling India’s top and middle order. He claimed three wickets in the sixth over (Ishan Kishan 20, Tilak Varma 25, Shivam Dube 0). Ali Khan removed Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck in the second over, while Mohammad Mohsin (1/16) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) added pressure. USA’s sharp fielding and straight field placements stifled India’s powerplay, with the hosts scoring only 46/4 after six overs.

Siraj srikes early in the chase

Mohammed Siraj, a late inclusion for the unwell Jasprit Bumrah, delivered a fiery first spell. Bowling fuller lengths, he dismissed openers Andries Gous (6) and Saiteja Mukkamalla (2), reducing USA to 13/3 by the fourth over. Arshdeep Singh (2/18) then removed captain Monank Patel for a duck. Siraj finished with 3/29 in 4 overs, effectively killing any chase momentum.

USA fight but fall short

USA replied with 132/8, never truly threatening. Milind Kumar (34), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37), and Shubham Ranjane (37) played useful knocks, but none could dominate. Varun Chakravarthy (1/24) and Axar Patel (2/24) choked the middle overs, conceding just 48 runs and taking three wickets in eight overs post-powerplay. USA’s spirited bowling effort could not be matched with the bat.

Key moments & takeaways

India’s top order failed to adapt early, with Abhishek, Ishan, Tilak, Dube, Rinku (6), Hardik (5), and Axar (14) all departing cheaply. Yet Suryakumar’s experience at his home ground and disciplined approach turned the game. Siraj’s incisive spell and the spinners’ control in the middle phase sealed the win.

The 29-run margin flattered India, but it highlighted their resilience under pressure. USA, despite the defeat, proved they are no pushovers and troubled the defending champions significantly with the ball.

India will look to build momentum in Group A, while USA showed they can compete at this level.

