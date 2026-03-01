IND vs WI: Can West Indies break India’s eight year… streak in Semi-Final decider at Eden Gardens?

India carry an unbeaten T20I streak at Eden Gardens into a must-win clash vs West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026.

IND vs WI

The race for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals is down to the wire. Three teams have already confirmed their places, and the fourth and final spot will be decided on Sunday evening in the big clash between defending champions India and the West Indies.

India’s strong win over Zimbabwe on Thursday has given them a clear path. They now have a simple equation heading into their last Super Eights match.

What India needs to do

A win against the West Indies will see India qualify for the semi-finals. If they lose, India will be knocked out.

If India wins and qualifies, they are likely to finish second in Group 1 behind South Africa. That means they would face the top team from Group 2 (England) in the semi-final.

Big match at Eden Gardens: India’s happy hunting ground

The all-important game will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a venue where India has enjoyed huge success in T20Is.

India has not lost a T20I match at Eden Gardens since 2016. They have played eight T20I matches at the ground since 2011 and lost just one – that too against England way back in October 2011. Since then, India has won seven T20I matches in a row at this iconic stadium.

Against the West Indies specifically, India has a perfect record at Eden Gardens. The two teams have played four T20Is here, and India has won all four. The last win came in February 2022.

India’s overall record vs West Indies

India and West Indies have faced each other in 30 T20I matches so far. India leads with 19 wins. West Indies have won 10 matches. One match ended in no result.

West Indies special memory at Eden Gardens

While India dominates the venue now, West Indies also have happy memories here. They won their second T20 World Cup title in 2016 by beating England in the final at Eden Gardens.

India Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel.

West Indies Squad

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles.

All eyes will be on Eden Gardens this Sunday evening. A high-voltage clash between India and West Indies, where one win changes everything in the race to the semi-finals.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/