Ahmedabad: With a number of players likely not to be available for selection for the first ODI versus West Indies, all-rounder Deepak Hooda may get to make his ODI debut. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja will not be available for various reasons and that may be a blessing in disguise for Deepak, who has been among the top-all-rounders in the IPL over the past few seasons.

With Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad also testing positive for Covid, it is likely that KL Rahul opens with newly-appointed full-time limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma.

India’s Predicted XI for 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal