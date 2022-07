IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs West Indies: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 1st T20I, At Brian Lara Cricket Academy

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs West Indies: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 1st T20I,

India will clash with West Indies in the 1st T20I on 29th July, Friday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The visitors won the ODI series with 3-0. The captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan and some wonderful knocks of Indian batters made this thumping victory achievable. 1st T20I can witness some powerful play of Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to continue their maiden win.

TOSS: The match toss between India & West Indies will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.