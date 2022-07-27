IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs West Indies: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd ODI, At Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs West Indies

India will clash against West Indies in the third match of the ODI series on this Wednesday in Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. India is on the tour of West Indies and the visitors have already got a 2-o in the series. Last two match have seen the brilliant performance of India skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. On the bowling side, Axar Patel an Shardul Thakur have also shown their talent with the white ball.

This match can witness the comeback of Ravindra Jadeja while Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh can also get a spot in the playing 11. West Indies will play with the same team and will try play better from the last two matches.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs West Indies : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd ODI, Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

TOSS: The match toss between India vs West Indies will take place at 06:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST and 9:30 AM Local Time

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

IND vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Shubman Gill (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs WI Probable XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.