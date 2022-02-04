Ahmedabad: Days ahead of the home series against West Indies, the Indian cricket team has been hit hard by Covid as newly-appointed full-time limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma’s era begins. Rohit would already be on the back foot during the team selection, but that is where ex-India captain Virat Kohli can help him out reckons ex-allrounder Irfan Pathan. In an interview with The Hindu, Pathan claimed that Kohli may not be the captain but he is a leader and will help Rohit along the way.

“He is not the captain, but as long as he is in the team, he is a leader. He will help the new captain to do the right thing,” Pathan told The Hindu.

Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of IPL and time and again – he has stepped in as and when Kohli took a rest. After a dismal show in South Africa, India would like to get back to winning ways against West Indies in the white-ball home series.