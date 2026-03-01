add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Strong start from Shai Hope

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - March 1, 2026 7:11 PM IST

ind vs wi

West Indies batting first vs India in India (T20I)

When the West Indies have batted first against India in T20Is on Indian soil, they haven’t had much luck. In 2018, the West Indies scored 245 runs in Kolkata, but they lost the match by five wickets. The story was the same later that year in Chennai: India easily chased down the score and won by six wickets. In 2019, the same thing happened in Hyderabad, where India won by six wickets and the visitors lost again. The West Indies batted first again in Kolkata in 2022, but they couldn’t defend their score and lost by six wickets .

The match begins!

Shai Hope and Roston Chase have come out to continue the innings for West Indies. Arshdeep Singh is ready with the bowl.

West Indies playing XI, 1 change

Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

One change in West Indies playing XI, Akeal Hosein comes in for Brandon King

India playing XI, no change

Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Here's what West Indies captain Shai Hope said after won the toss

“We would have done the same (bowling). Playing consistent cricket is key for us. Most of the guys have been part of the IPL and hopefully we can come out on top today. It’s a do or die game today. This is what we play for – to play against big teams, best teams. One change, Akeal Hosein comes in for Brandon King,” Shai Hope said.

Here's what India captain Suryakumar Yadav said after won the toss

“We will bowl first tonight. Looks good. It has been a chasing ground, wicket gets even better so chasing is a good option. It’s already wild and we will look to give a good show to the crowd. I think we ticked all the boxes last game. Same team,” Suryakumar said.

Toss!

India won the toss and decided to bowl first.

India’s overall record vs West Indies

India and West Indies have faced each other in 30 T20I matches so far. India leads with 19 wins. West Indies have won 10 matches. One match ended in no result.

Big match at Eden Gardens

The all-important game will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a venue where India has enjoyed huge success in T20Is.

India has not lost a T20I match at Eden Gardens since 2016. They have played eight T20I matches at the ground since 2011 and lost just one – that too against England way back in October 2011. Since then, India has won seven T20I matches in a row at this iconic stadium.

Against the West Indies specifically, India has a perfect record at Eden Gardens. The two teams have played four T20Is here, and India has won all four. The last win came in February 2022.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

