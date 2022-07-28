Shikhar Dhawan Joins MS Dhoni In Elite List Of Players After Completing Clean Sweep Against West Indies

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan led the Indian cricket team to a sublime clean sweep against the West Indies in the three-match ODI series. In a rain-affected final ODI match, India scored 225 for 3 in 36 overs, courtesy of Gill’s career-best knock and another half-century from Shikhar Dhawan (58 off 74 balls). The Indian captain looked in great touch during the whole series and led from the front as he scored runs with the bat as well. In the process, he also broke into an elite list of players. Virat Kohli is on top of that list and Shikhar Dhawan will look to overtake him soon.

With a half-century against the home side in the third ODI of the series, Shikhar Dhawan equalled the record of former India captain MS Dhoni for the most variety of fifty-plus scores 29 out sided Asia. Virat Kohli is leading the list with 49 fifty-plus scores, while the second man on the list is Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 50+ scores 48 times in his career.

Apart from Gill and Dhawan, the Indian bowlers also played a part in India’s massive win in the last match of the series. The revised DLS target of 257 from 35 overs was a tricky one and Mohammed Siraj’s (2/14 in 3 overs) near-perfect first over with the new ball set the tone as West Indies could finally manage only 137 in 26 overs.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (1/38 in 6 overs) and seamer Shardul Thakur (2/17 in 5 overs) also performed their role admirably on a slowish surface as Brandon King (42 off 37 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (42 off 32 balls)’s counter-attacking resistance was never going to be good enough as the home side lost the match.