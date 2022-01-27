Mumbai: From bagging a lucrative IPL contract to getting his maiden national call, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is certainly ticking the right boxes. After getting picked for the national squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies, Bishnoi recalled how Anil Kumble helped him along the way. Bishnoi still remembers the advice given to him by Kumble and hopes to adhere to it.

“I have learned a lot from Anil sir, and those lessons have helped me in becoming a better cricketer. He would always guide me on how to back myself and never lose hope under pressure. Those things were of immense help. He always told me to play to my strengths. The advice was that I should stick to my basics and just execute the plans. There was no experiment. He gave me the confidence to play freely,” Bishnoi to Sportstar.

Bishnoi confirmed that he had been preparing himself for this opportunity and hoped to grab his chance.

“I was waiting for my opportunity. I was preparing myself for the big league and was keeping myself ready so that I can give my hundred per cent whenever an opportunity comes my way. My only aim was to keep performing and then wait for my turn,” Bishnoi said.