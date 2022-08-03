WI vs IND 3rd ODI Trinidad: India defeated West Indies in the third T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Suryakumar Yadav played a magnificent knock of 76 in just 44 balls to help India chase the target of 165 set by the West Indies. The Indian chase started on a scary note when skipper Rohit Sharma had to walk back to the pavilion retired hurt after playing just five deliveries, hitting a six and a boundary. Rohit seemed to have pulled a muscle as he was seen holding his back while walking back to the dressing room.

Rohit injured himself when he danced down the track to hit a boundary off Alzarri Joseph. Rohit’s injury gave a mighty scare to the Indian fans. The BCCI was quick to give an update on Rohit’s injury and tweeted that Rohit has a back spasm. Post the match, Rohit also gave an update on his fitness and said that the injury doesn’t look too bad and he should be fit before the fourth T20I.

“At the moment, it’s okay. We’ve got a few days till the next game, hopefully, it should be okay.”

Post the emphatic win, Rohit Sharma credited the bowlers for restricting West Indies to 164 despite them getting a very good start. He also praised Suryakumar Yadav who played a gem of an innings.

“It was crucial how we bowled in the middle overs. We used the conditions well. The bowlers used the variations to great effect. It was a clinical chase and we are happy about it. We didn’t take too many risks and the batters looked calm at the wicket. Suryakumar Yadav batted well and formed a good partnership with Shreyas. The pitch was helpful for the bowlers, the target was also not easy. It was important to play the right shots on right deliveries on a pitch like that,” Rohit said.