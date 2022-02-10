Ahmedabad: It is no secret that India captain Rohit Sharma and veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are good friends. But on Wednesday, Rohit seemed to have got a little agitated during the second ODI at Ahmedabad versus West Indies. The Indian captain was heard yelling at the spinner. It happened during the 45th over of the match when Rohit was setting the field and Chahal was slow to get where he was asked to.

Coming near the stump-mic, Rohit said, “Kya hua terko? Bhaag kyun nahi raha hai theek se? Chal udhar bhaag (What happened to you? Why aren’t you running properly? Go and field there).

The moment between the two players from the second ODI has gone viral: